    FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07 [Image 1 of 8]

    FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Helicopters from the 101st Comabat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division arrives to the Vicksburg, Miss. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) run by the 101st Division Support Brigade on May 6, 2025 as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, La.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9021915
    VIRIN: 250506-A-YM156-7538
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07 [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helicopters
    FARP
    82nd
    101st Airborne
    Aviation
    JRTC 25-07

