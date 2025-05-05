FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Helicopters from the 101st Comabat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division arrives to the Vicksburg, Miss. Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) run by the 101st Division Support Brigade on May 6, 2025 as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, La.