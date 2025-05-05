FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A first sergeant from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides guidance to his Soldiers after arriving by helicopter at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport at Vicksburg, Miss., May 6, 2025, as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, La.