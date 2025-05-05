Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07

    FARP Vicksburg en route to JRTC 25-07

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A first sergeant from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides guidance to his Soldiers after arriving by helicopter at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport at Vicksburg, Miss., May 6, 2025, as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, La.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 19:28
