Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History

Attendees of the Experience Camp Pendleton Tour gather for a group photo at the Maj. Gen Joesph Pendleton Statue, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 1, 2025. The tour offered a glimpse into the base's history, including stops at the Las Flores Adobe, Marine Mechanized Museum, and WWII/Korea LVT Museum. Participants gain insights into the evolution of Marine Corps operations and the cultural heritage preserved within the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)