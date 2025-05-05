Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History

Photo By Sgt. Patrick King | Attendees of the Experience Camp Pendleton Tour interact with exhibits within the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Patrick King | Attendees of the Experience Camp Pendleton Tour interact with exhibits within the Marine Corps Mechanized Museum, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 1, 2025. The tour offered a glimpse into the base's history, including stops at the Las Flores Adobe, Marine Mechanized Museum, and WWII/Korea LVT Museum. Participants gain insights into the evolution of Marine Corps operations and the cultural heritage preserved within the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—Over 30 representatives from destination management companies (DMCs) and hotels gathered for the "Experience Camp Pendleton Tour," a unique event providing an exclusive look inside one of the United States' most storied military installations, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. on May 1, 2025.



In collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps, the Camp Pendleton Historical Society aimed to deepen the tour's participants' understanding of the base's rich history, its ongoing role in national defense and to grow a deeper relationship with local businesses.​



Attendees began their day at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, a National Historic Site dating back to the 19th century. This adobe structure's service has extended from a Mexican land grant residence to the home of several Marine Corps generals.​



The tour continued to the Las Flores Adobe, a National Historic Landmark showcasing California's ranching heritage. Participants also visited the Marine Mechanized Museum, which highlighted the evolution of amphibious warfare through its extensive collection of armored vehicles and equipment displays, as well as the World War II/Korea LVT Museum.​



Throughout the day, guides provided insights into the base's transformation from a Spanish land grant to a pivotal military training ground established in 1942. Discussions covered various topics like the significance of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II and the evolving role of women in the Marine Corps.​



"This tour offers an incredible appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our service members," said Daniel M. Whitley, one of the event coordinators and retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel. "By opening our doors to the community, we hope to foster a deeper and long lasting connection between civilians and the military."​



The "Experience Camp Pendleton Tour" not only provided a historical perspective but also served as a bridge between the military and the hospitality industry, highlighting opportunities for future collaborations and educational initiatives.



For more information about future tours and events, visit the Camp Pendleton Historical Society's website: https://camppendletonhistoricalsociety.org



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Sgt. Patrick King)



