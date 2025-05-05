An attendee of the Experience Camp Pendleton Tour explores the Pacific Views Event Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 1, 2025. The tour offered a glimpse into the base's history, including stops at the Las Flores Adobe, Marine Mechanized Museum, and WWII/Korea LVT Museum. Participants gain insights into the evolution of Marine Corps operations and the cultural heritage preserved within the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)
Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History
