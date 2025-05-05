Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History [Image 2 of 4]

    Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    An attendee of the Experience Camp Pendleton Tour explores the Pacific Views Event Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 1, 2025. The tour offered a glimpse into the base's history, including stops at the Las Flores Adobe, Marine Mechanized Museum, and WWII/Korea LVT Museum. Participants gain insights into the evolution of Marine Corps operations and the cultural heritage preserved within the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 9021891
    VIRIN: 250501-M-JH495-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Experience Camp Pendleton Tour Offers Glimpse into Marine Corps History [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Santa Margarita Ranch House
    Camp Pendleton Historical Society
    Camp Pendleton Historical Tour
    Las Flores Adobe Tour
    Marine Corps Mechanized Museum

