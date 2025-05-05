Airmen of Note Perform in Missouri

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note performs at Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, on May 4, 2025. The band was on a spring tour across the Midwest, aiming to honor those who have served, inspire patriotism and service, and connect local communities with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)