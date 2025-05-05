Airmen of Note Perform in Missouri

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Platte Valley Composite Squadron present the colors at Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, on May 4, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note was on a spring tour across the Midwest, aiming to honor those who have served, inspire patriotism and service, and connect local communities with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)