The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note performs at Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, on May 4, 2025. The band was on a spring tour across the Midwest, aiming to honor those who have served, inspire patriotism and service, and connect local communities with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9021872
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-UP142-1240
|Resolution:
|2747x1828
|Size:
|238.7 KB
|Location:
|PLATTE CITY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen of Note Perform in Missouri [Image 14 of 14], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.