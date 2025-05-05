Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Note Perform in Missouri

    PLATTE CITY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note performs at Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, on May 4, 2025. The band was on a spring tour across the Midwest, aiming to honor those who have served, inspire patriotism and service, and connect local communities with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9021872
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-UP142-1240
    Resolution: 2747x1828
    Size: 238.7 KB
    Location: PLATTE CITY, US
