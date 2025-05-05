Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Stack: The DECON line [Image 3 of 3]

    Lethal Stack: The DECON line

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A cover is cut off a boot during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. Boot covers are worn as part of level four mission-oriented protective posture gear, which protects against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9021655
    VIRIN: 250507-F-AF174-1015
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    This work, Lethal Stack: The DECON line [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decontamination
    DECON
    mopp
    CBRN
    Exercise
    lethal stack

