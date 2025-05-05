Lethal Stack: The DECON line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cover is cut off a boot during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. Boot covers are worn as part of level four mission-oriented protective posture gear, which protects against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)