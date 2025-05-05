Lethal Stack: The DECON line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Paxton Petitpas, 349th Air Refueling Squadron chief of tactics, exits a KC-46A Pegasus during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. Lethal Stack aircraft practiced rapidly pivoting into theater, providing critical air refueling capabilities for allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)