Lethal Stack: The DECON line

Senior Airman Blake Ellison, 22nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, pats down Capt. Paxton Petitpas, 349th Air Refueling Squadron chief of tactics, during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. A pat down with decontamination gloves is the first step of the chemical decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)