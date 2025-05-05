Senior Airman Blake Ellison, 22nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, pats down Capt. Paxton Petitpas, 349th Air Refueling Squadron chief of tactics, during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. A pat down with decontamination gloves is the first step of the chemical decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9021652
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-AF174-1011
|Resolution:
|7947x5298
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lethal Stack: The DECON line [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.