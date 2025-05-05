Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Stack: The DECON line [Image 2 of 3]

    Lethal Stack: The DECON line

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Blake Ellison, 22nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, pats down Capt. Paxton Petitpas, 349th Air Refueling Squadron chief of tactics, during Exercise Lethal Stack at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, May 7, 2025. A pat down with decontamination gloves is the first step of the chemical decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9021652
    VIRIN: 250507-F-AF174-1011
    Resolution: 7947x5298
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Decontamination
    DECON
    mopp
    CBRN
    Exercise
    lethal stack

