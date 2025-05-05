Omaha Award Presentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250506-N-Z0368-1014 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 6, 2024) Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), salutes as the Navy Band plays the national anthem during the 2024 Omaha Trophy presentation to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 6, 2025. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to military units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC is a group of Omaha-based civic leaders focused on supporting USSTRATCOM’s mission and personnel. Since 1971, they have bestowed the annual Omaha Trophy upon elite units across four categories in recognition of their exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)