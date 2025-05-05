Omaha Award Presentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250506-N-Z0368-1018 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 6, 2024) Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), left, Cmdr. Ed May, Cmdr. Matthew Collinsworth, commanding officers of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) and Dana Bradford, president, Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) hold the 2024 Omaha Trophy, which the crews earned for their significant contributions to strategic deterrence during 2024. The trophy was presented during a ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 6, 2025. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to military units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC is a group of Omaha-based civic leaders focused on supporting USSTRATCOM’s mission and personnel. Since 1971, they have bestowed the annual Omaha Trophy upon elite units across four categories in recognition of their exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)