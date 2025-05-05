Gen. Cotton Presents Omaha Trophy to USS Tennessee for Excellence in Strategic Deterrence

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston | 250506-N-Z0368-1018 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 6, 2024) Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston | 250506-N-Z0368-1018 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 6, 2024) Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), left, Cmdr. Ed May, Cmdr. Matthew Collinsworth, commanding officers of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) and Dana Bradford, president, Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) hold the 2024 Omaha Trophy, which the crews earned for their significant contributions to strategic deterrence during 2024. The trophy was presented during a ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 6, 2025. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to military units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC is a group of Omaha-based civic leaders focused on supporting USSTRATCOM’s mission and personnel. Since 1971, they have bestowed the annual Omaha Trophy upon elite units across four categories in recognition of their exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston) see less | View Image Page

Kings Bay, Ga. – Commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, presented the 2024 Omaha Trophy to the crew of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 6, 2025.



The Omaha Trophy, sponsored by USSTRATCOM and the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC), is awarded annually to military units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC is a group of Omaha-based civic leaders focused on supporting USSTRATCOM’s mission and personnel. Since 1971, they have bestowed the annual Omaha Trophy upon elite units across four categories in recognition of their exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence.



“Over the past year, both crews of USS Tennessee have proved that they are the best of the best. You have set the standard through your hard work and diligence, said SCCC President, Dana Bradford. On behalf of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, I extend our deepest gratitude for all you do and our congratulations for this much deserved recognition."



Prior to earning the Omaha Trophy, both crews were awarded the Battle "E" Award for 2024 by Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic. This award recognizes the overall readiness of the crews to execute their combat missions. Tennessee was also awarded the Battle "E" Award in 2023.



Ohio-class submarines have two crews, typically called "Blue" and "Gold", to maximize their strategic availability and readiness. This system allows one crew to be at sea on patrol while the other is at homeport for training, maintenance and ensuring the submarine is always available for strategic deterrence missions.



Cmdr. Ed May and Cmdr. Matthew Collinsworth, commanding officers of Tennessee, accepted the award on behalf of the crew.



“Tennessee has been at the tip of the strategic spear for the past two years, said May. “We have done everything from high intensity maintenance operations to conducting strategic deterrence operations in the Northern Atlantic. This past year proved that our team is the most capable, ready, and flexible strategic asset in the world, and I couldn't be prouder of this ship and its crew.”



Collinsworth, gold crew commanding officer, emphasized the importance of the ship's crew.



“Our back-to-back Battle “E” and Omaha Trophy reflect the fact that we are more than just a crew, more than just a group of people associated together in a common activity,” said Collinsworth. “USS Tennessee is a family. A group of people from wildly divergent backgrounds with different beliefs and different ideas, working together in common cause.”



Both crews have put in the work for each other, and for the nation. These awards reflect the fact that they are ready at a moment’s notice to defend the nation, added Collinsworth.



On January 15, 1989, Tennessee arrived at Kings Bay, marking the beginning of Trident operations in the Atlantic Fleet.

During his speech, Cotton reiterated how critical the submarine force is to strategic deterrence and maintaining operation readiness.



“The submarine force plays a crucial role in maintaining global stability, and the crew of USS Tennessee exemplifies the dedication and expertise required to execute that mission,” said Cotton. “It is my distinct honor to present the Omaha Trophy, recognizing their exceptional performance and contribution to our national security.”



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.



