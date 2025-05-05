Mount Whitney Departs Cabo Verde, Obangame Express 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250507-N-RC734-1051 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 7, 2025) - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, passes the historic Dona Maria Pia Lighthouse as it departs Praia, Cabo Verde in support Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)