    Mount Whitney Departs Cabo Verde, Obangame Express 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Mount Whitney Departs Cabo Verde, Obangame Express 2025

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250507-N-RC734-1030 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 7, 2025) - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, departs Praia, Cabo Verde in support Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    This work, Mount Whitney Departs Cabo Verde, Obangame Express 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OE25
    Obangame Express 2025
    OE 25

