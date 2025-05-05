First Baby Arrives in New Roosevelt Pavilion

Chanelle Wisinger and Cryptologic Technician 1st Class Dakota Lane Wisinger spend time with their newborn, Reign Cole Wisinger, in their private room at the Roosevelt Pavilion at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., May 4. The new facility offers military families state-of-the-art services and a comfortable, family-centered environment. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
