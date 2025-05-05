Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Baby Arrives in New Roosevelt Pavilion [Image 3 of 5]

    First Baby Arrives in New Roosevelt Pavilion

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Chanelle Wisinger comforts her newborn, Reign Cole Wisinger, at the new Roosevelt Pavilion at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., May 4. Reign was the first baby born in Walter Reed’s new facility, which offers military families state-of-the-art services and a comfortable, family-centered environment. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    First Baby
    Roosevelt Pavilion

