First Baby Arrives in New Roosevelt Pavilion

Chanelle Wisinger comforts her newborn, Reign Cole Wisinger, at the new Roosevelt Pavilion at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., May 4. Reign was the first baby born in Walter Reed’s new facility, which offers military families state-of-the-art services and a comfortable, family-centered environment. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)