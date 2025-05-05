First Baby Arrives in New Roosevelt Pavilion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reign Cole Wisinger, the first baby born at the new Roosevelt Pavilion at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on May 4, rests peacefully in his mother’s arms. The new facility offers military families state-of-the-art services and a comfortable, family-centered environment. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)