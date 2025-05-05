Two U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoot a M249 Machine Gun in a Counter Landing live-fire exercise, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9020431
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-NF551-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|943.01 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.