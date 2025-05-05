Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoot a M249 Machine Gun in a Counter Landing live-fire exercise, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment