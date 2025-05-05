Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Dustin Green, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sets up a FGM-148 Javelin missile with his squad in a Counter Landing live-fire exercise with U.S. Marines assigned to the 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)