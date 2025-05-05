Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise [Image 10 of 16]

    Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Marines with the 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, return to position after firing a FGM-148 Javelins missiles simultaneously in a Counter Landing live-fire exercise, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

