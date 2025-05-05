Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Nathan R. Jacobson, center, the incoming sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stands at attention after receiving the sword of office during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of responsibilities to the incoming sergeant major of CLR-37. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)