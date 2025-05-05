Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, gives a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of responsibilities to the incoming sergeant major of CLR-37, Sgt. Maj. Nathan R. Jacobson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)