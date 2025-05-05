Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, gives a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of responsibilities to the incoming sergeant major of CLR-37, Sgt. Maj. Nathan R. Jacobson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)

    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    Point and Relief ceremony

