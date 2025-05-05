U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 attend a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of responsibilities to the incoming sergeant major of CLR-37, Sgt. Maj. Nathan R. Jacobson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 01:17
|Photo ID:
|9020031
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-OO238-1118
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37 Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Eric Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.