Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alejandro Ruizvallejo, a military working dog handler at Marine Corps base Camp Bulter, and Master of Arms 2nd Class Joshua Scholven, a K9 handler at U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, pose for a photo during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jennessa Davey)
Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 01:20
Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
