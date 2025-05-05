Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force UH-1 Iroquois helicopter with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, flies over a T-5 aircraft with the JMSDF White Arrows during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 01:20
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
