    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 37 of 37]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennessa Davey    

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A guest takes a photo during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 01:20
    Photo ID: 9020030
    VIRIN: 250504-M-OY155-2889
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD25
    FriendshipDay25

