Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Savannah Buza, left, assigned to Recruit Training Command, asks Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), a question as part of NETC Sailor of the year week at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, May 6, 2025. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)