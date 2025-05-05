Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with NETC Sailor of the year candidates at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, May 6, 2025. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9018203
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-YW264-1036
|Resolution:
|7498x5001
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Sailor of the Year Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.