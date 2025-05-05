Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Sailor of the Year Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with NETC Sailor of the year candidates at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, May 6, 2025. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 9018203
    VIRIN: 250506-N-YW264-1036
    Resolution: 7498x5001
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
