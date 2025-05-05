NETC Sailor of the Year Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the year candidates speak with Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewkko, commander, NETC, at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, May 6, 2025. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)