NORWEGIAN SEA – (May 05, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), is refueled by the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix for an underway replenishment during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|05.05.2025
|05.06.2025 12:39
|9018176
|250505-N-LX270-1028
|6000x4000
|1.68 MB
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|5
|0
by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS