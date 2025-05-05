Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors heave in the phone and distance (P&D) line from the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    NORWEGIAN SEA – (May 05, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), heave in the phone and distance (P&D) line from the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix for an underway replenishment during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 12:39
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    WolfPack
    C6F
    USS Bulkeley DDG84
    FS25
    FormidableShield2025

