U.S. Navy Sailors heave in the phone and distance line from the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix

NORWEGIAN SEA – (May 05, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) heave in the phone and distance line from the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix for an underway replenishment during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)