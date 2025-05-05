Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI [Image 4 of 4]

    6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Brightmon, 6th Security Forces Squadron entry point controller, defends a restricted area during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The NORI evaluates and validates the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s readiness and nuclear deterrence capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Air Mobility Command
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    6th Mission Support Group
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

