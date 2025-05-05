6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Brightmon, 6th Security Forces Squadron entry point controller, defends a restricted area during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. The NORI evaluates and validates the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s readiness and nuclear deterrence capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)