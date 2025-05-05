6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Oh, serving as 6th Mission Support Group commander, discusses security forces operations with a 6th Security Forces Squadron entry point controller during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)