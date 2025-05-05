Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI [Image 1 of 4]

    6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Oh, serving as 6th Mission Support Group commander, discusses security forces operations with a 6th Security Forces Squadron entry point controller during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:12
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, 6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Air Mobility Command
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    6th Mission Support Group
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

