6th SFS maintains readiness during NORI

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devin Brightmon, 6th Security Forces Squadron entry point controller, defends a restricted area during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)