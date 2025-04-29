Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 3 of 5]

    USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    USAG Japan leadership, Army Community Service staff and community members pose for a photo on Camp Zama during the “Walk With a purpose” event April 24 hosted as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Camp Zama
    child abuse prevention month
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

