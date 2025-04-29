A Soldier bowls at the Camp Zama Bowling Center April 18 during a “Strike Out Child Abuse” event Army Community Service hosted as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9016954
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-HP857-6988
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|661.58 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month
No keywords found.