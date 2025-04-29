USAG Japan team unites to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The Army Community Service team here hosted several events throughout the month of April to raise community awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Dr. Justin Cole, Family Advocacy Program manager, said the month began with the signing of a proclamation by U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Marcus Hunter and Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker on April 1.



Other major events included the “Strike Out Child Abuse” bowling event April 18 and the “Walk With Purpose” event April 23, in which USAG Japan leadership and community members marched throughout the installation in solidarity to raise awareness.



“We’ve had a good turnout [all month],” Cole said. “Overall, it’s been a very positive experience.”



The events were meant to spread the word on related resources available to the community and raise awareness of the stressors, issues and challenges military communities can sometimes face.



“[Prevention] starts at the very smallest individual for us to make a macro change,” Cole said. “You make a difference.”



Cole is a mandated reporter of child abuse and neglect in his profession, but he believes everybody in their community has a duty to report any instances they see or of which they are otherwise aware.



“Every person has a responsibility to take care of each other,” Cole said. “This is all of our fight.”



Angela Heck, a community member who participated in the Walk With Purpose, said she thinks the ACS team does a great job of bringing awareness about a wide range of important topics to Camp Zama.



“A walk is a great way to enjoy our beautiful base, chat with other community members, and support a cause like Child Abuse Prevention Month,” she said.



ACS staff noted during opening remarks at the event that child abuse can happen even in small, tight-knit communities. But Heck said she appreciated their optimistic message that those communities are stronger when they stand together to protect their most vulnerable members.



“It made me feel like I’m a part of the team,” Heck said, “and that my actions to prevent child abuse could have a positive impact.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 Story ID: 497096