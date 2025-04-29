99th Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Adrianna Cascante, of 99th Mission Command Support Group, receives officers saber at retirement ceremony, in Fort Dix, NJ, May 3 2025. CSM Cascante retires after 20 years of service.
(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)
|05.02.2025
|05.05.2025 18:26
|9016299
|250503-A-ME422-2141
|6720x4480
|8.11 MB
|US
|1
|0
