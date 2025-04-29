Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th Retirement Ceremony

    99th Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus 

    Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) 3

    U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Adrianna Cascante, of 99th Mission Command Support Group, receives flag at retirement ceremony, in Fort Dix, NJ, May 3 2025. CSM Cascante retires after 20 years of service.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9016282
    VIRIN: 250503-A-ME422-8521
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 99th Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dustin Broaddus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

