99th Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Adrianna Cascante, of 99th Mission Command Support Group, receives flag at retirement ceremony, in Fort Dix, NJ, May 3 2025. CSM Cascante retires after 20 years of service.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)