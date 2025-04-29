TW-2 Change of Command

Captain Aaron “Princess” Rybar was relieved by Colonel Jayson “Cooch” Tiger as TW-2 commodore, May 2 during a ceremony aboard the USS Lexington.
Training Air Wing 2 Holds Change of Command and Retirement
