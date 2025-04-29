Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TW-2 Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    TW-2 Change of Command

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Morgan Galvin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Captain Aaron “Princess” Rybar was relieved by Colonel Jayson “Cooch” Tiger as TW-2 commodore, May 2 during a ceremony aboard the USS Lexington.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9016110
    VIRIN: 250502-N-KC201-9263
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 755.76 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    TW-2 Change of Command
    TW-2 Change of Command
    Change of Command for Training Air Wing TWO

    Training Air Wing 2 Holds Change of Command and Retirement

