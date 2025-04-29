Training Air Wing 2 Holds Change of Command and Retirement

Training Air Wing TWO (TW-2) held a combined change of command and retirement ceremony aboard the USS Lexington, in which Captain Aaron “Princess” Rybar was relieved by Colonel Jayson “Cooch” Tiger as TW-2 commodore, May 2.



Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Rear Adm. Rich Brophy presided over the event and presented Capt. Rybar with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct and extraordinary leadership throughout his tour, marked by acute manpower and equipment deficits, crippling maintenance challengers, and rapid modernization of strike training methods. 272 Student Aviators received their “Wings of Gold” under his leadership while executing 51,672 sorties and 46,703 flight hours and 19 detachments.



“Commodore Rybar was instrumental in helping us reach the production numbers we have today,” said Rear Adm. Brophy. “In his time at Training Wing TWO, he made significant innovative and cultural changes. What we have seen from Commodore Rybar is what right looks like.”



Capt. Rybar, a native of San Diego, California, graduated from the University of Redlands in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and worked for the Boeing Company in Everett, Washington, on the 747 and 777 aircraft. He received his commission in 2000 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 2002. His operational assignments have included tours with the Golden Hawks of VAW-112 and Screwtops of VAW-123. He commanded the Black Eagles of VAW-113, which was recognized with both the 2017 Battle "E" Award and the Akers award given to the "Top" Hawkeye squadron in the Navy. His deployments supported Operations ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREDOM.

Rear Adm. Bill Reed served as guest speaker for the retirement and is a close friend and mentor of Capt. Rybar. Rear Adm. Reed currently serves at Deputy Directions for Operations, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, Joint Staff, J-3.



“No matter how hard the challenges mounted, the wingings were the ultimate opportunity to be reminded how lucky we were to get to do this job, to train our replacements, and to get a firsthand look at the very bright future that is Naval Aviation,” said Commodore Rybar.



Col. Tiger is from Ogdensburg, New York. He graduated from Norwich University in 1998 with a history degree and was commissioned through the Platoon Leaders Course. Designated an F/A-18 Weapons Systems Officer in 2000, Col. Tiger re-designated an F/A-18 pilot in 2008. He served multiple tours with VMFA(AW)- 533 in Beaufort, South Carolina and VMFAT-101 in Miramar, California. Col. Tiger participated in Operations SOUTHERN WATCH and IRAQI FREEDOM and completed several deployments to Asia as part of the Unit Deployment Program.



“It is an honor be to be here at Training Wing 2 to be part of the production machine that supports those decision that the Chairman and the Secretary of Defense are making,” said Col. Tiger.



TW-2 is comprised of two advanced jet training squadrons and trains aviators from the Navy and Marine Corps. The Air Wing consists of approximately 175 Naval Flight Students, 100 active-duty instructor pilots and 40 selected reservist instructor pilots, 45 civilian personnel, and 84 T-45C “Goshawk” aircraft.

