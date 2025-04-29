Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command for Training Air Wing TWO [Image 3 of 3]

    Change of Command for Training Air Wing TWO

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Morgan Galvin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Rear Admiral Rich Brophy and Rear Admiral Bill Reed join Captain Aaron “Princess” Rybar and Colonel Jayson “Cooch” Tiger for presentation of colors during the Training Air Wing TWO change of command ceremony aboard the USS Lexington on May 2.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9016113
    VIRIN: 250502-N-KC201-5704
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TW-2 Change of Command
    TW-2 Change of Command
    Change of Command for Training Air Wing TWO

    Training Air Wing 2 Holds Change of Command and Retirement

