Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Kelsey Raile, 153rd Wing first sergeant, gives a brief after a search scenario during Search Week at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 29, 2025. Firefighters from F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming Fire Academy, Rock Springs, Laramie, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Camp Guernsey, the Wyoming Air National Guard, and Sheridan Fire-Rescue participated in Search Week, an intensive training filled with realistic drills designed to sharpen the critical skills needed for rapid, life-saving rescues in burning buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)