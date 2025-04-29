Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search Week at F.E. Warren Air Force Base [Image 17 of 25]

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe 

    90th Missile Wing

    Firefighters from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Fire Academy, Rock Springs, Laramie, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Camp Guernsey, the Wyoming Air National Guard, and Sheridan Fire-Rescue practice rescuing victims from a simulated burning building during Search Week at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, April 29, 2025. Search Week is an intensive training filled with realistic drills designed to sharpen the critical skills needed for rapid, life-saving rescues in burning buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

    This work, Search Week at F.E. Warren Air Force Base [Image 25 of 25], by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighters
    AFGSC
    Search Week

