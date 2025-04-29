Search Week at F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Firefighters from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Fire Academy, Rock Springs, Laramie, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Camp Guernsey, the Wyoming Air National Guard, and Sheridan Fire-Rescue practice rescuing victims from a simulated burning building during Search Week at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, April 29, 2025. Search Week is an intensive training filled with realistic drills designed to sharpen the critical skills needed for rapid, life-saving rescues in burning buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)
