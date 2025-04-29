Shaping the health of communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Willow Walker, a reservoir regulator, Water Management Section, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, looks across the landscape above Saint Louis Gulch, a valley, 3,215 feet above sea level, in Clearwater County Idaho, during the Walla Walla District's annual snow flight, April 10. Conducted in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, this mission helps engineers with the Water Management Team of the Walla Walla District, assess mountain snowpack—nature’s high-altitude water reserve—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities.