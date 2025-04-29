Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping the health of communities

    Shaping the health of communities

    CLEARWATER, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Willow Walker, a reservoir regulator, Water Management Section, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, looks across the landscape above Saint Louis Gulch, a valley, 3,215 feet above sea level, in Clearwater County Idaho, during the Walla Walla District's annual snow flight, April 10. Conducted in collaboration with the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, this mission helps engineers with the Water Management Team of the Walla Walla District, assess mountain snowpack—nature’s high-altitude water reserve—crucial for forecasting regional water flow that sustains rivers, farms, and communities.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9015783
    VIRIN: 250410-A-EK666-9777
    Resolution: 4463x3188
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, IDAHO, US
    Shaping the health of communities
    Shaping the health of communities
    Shaping the health of communities

    Strengthening community resilience through engineering

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Walla Walla District
    USACE-NWD
    USACE-NWW

